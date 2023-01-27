Neighbors have had enough of the trash left on Third Avenue Extension

WEST HAVEN, CT. (WFSB) - Someone is turning a shoreline neighborhood into their own personal dumpster.

Pinpoint news tracker takes us to Third Avenue Extension in West Haven.

While the city is aware and police are investigating, those who live here, are offering a reward for any info that leads to an arrest.

Out with his golden retriever, Sterling, for their morning walk - Jason DeLorenzo says its unsightly scenes like these that’s wearing on neighbors.

DeLorenzo said, “it’s been a terrible problem that usually happens at night. We’ve had couches, dressers, aquariums, people are letting pets out over here. The town keeps coming to try and pick it up.”

However, as soon the city hauls it off, those who live here say often times more trash turns up.

Meli Garthwait a member of the West Haven City Council said, “there are things like sofas, children’s toys, artwork, rugs, mattresses and box springs. You name it, we find it over there.”

Garthwait lives in the neighborhood and recently posted a number of photos on Facebook saying folks living here have had enough.

“I honestly believe if we can catch one or two, maybe three and persecute they’d to the fullest extent of the law, it might put an end to it,” Garthwait said. “It happens all across the city, but it seems this avenue here, because it’s a little more reclusive, it gets more action.”

In addition to reaching out to the city, neighbors say that they’ve tried putting up trail cameras to discourage the dumping, started a neighborhood alliance, and even started cleaning up some of the garbage themselves with some anonymous neighbors chipping in for a reward.

The reward is now up to more than one thousand dollars for info leading to an arrest.

“We just want it to stop really, that’s all we’re hoping for,” DeLorenzo said.

Garthwait said that anyone with info can call the police or reach out to her councilor Facebook or Instagram page.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.