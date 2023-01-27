On-campus food pantry opens at Hartford Public High School

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford public schools has partnered with Stop and Shop to start an on-campus food pantry at Hartford Public High School.

In a community where 75% of students get either free or reduced price meals, the aptly named “Grub Pub” will help feed kids when they’re not in school.

“In communities that have traditionally been under-resourced and underserved, it is my opinion that it takes more energy, it takes more resources, and it also takes more heart,” said Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez, Superintendent, Hartford Public Schools.

Access to food is a basic need. But for families with limited resources, it’s not that simple.

“You have to choose between paying rent or getting food. You have to choose between all these bills, right? This Grub Pub is an example of what it means to be a community school,” said Yahaira Escribano, Secretary, HPS Board of Education. “It is our responsibility as members of this community who have the authority and the privileges and the resources to make sure our students are great, and they have what they need to be successful.”

For over 900 students that attend Hartford Public, food and other essentials will be available to take home.

“I think you can tell there’s a lot of impact in the stuff that students go through at home sometimes,” said Nicole Sanchez, HPS Senior.

“I know a lot of people who go to sleep without being able to eat. They go to sleep on an empty stomach. I’ve been there. It feels amazing to be able to be a part of it because I want to help out those in need,” said Heaven Cruz, HPS Junior.

Stop and Shop made a donation $20,000 to the pantry, which will also benefit the daycare center for students who have young children.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.