Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Pop up film festival in New Haven to celebrates Black artists

'Black Haven' film festival held in New Haven
By Matt McFarland
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 8:21 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A pop up film festival celebrating Black artists is happening this weekend in New Haven.

“Black Haven”, which gives black artists and film makers a spot to thrive, is holding a three-day event in the Stetson Branch Library on Dixwell Avenue.

The pop up film fest will include a showing Friday night of 80s film Krush Groove and a round table discussion on Black representation in film.

On Saturday, there will be live performances and storytelling about the old Stetson Library and the Dixwell Plaza which is slated to be re-developed with apartments and shops, transforming the block.

“Black Haven began with a simple phone call and a will to see story tellers and cultural creators like myself, bring New Haven into a new era,” said Salwa Abdussabur with Black Haven.

“As a Black artist, and creative, I was rejected by the film community and film world and wasn’t necessarily given a yes as a way as access. But spaces and community like Black Haven, remind me that I’m human, I’m valuable, I have something to say, a story tell and when I tell is authentically, there are others who listen, will resonate and will be empowered by that story,” said Kolton Harris, filmmaker.

The pop up film fest started Friday afternoon with a writing and directing workshop, followed by a screening of local indie films.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mass. mother charged with deaths of 2 children has ties to Connecticut
Mass. woman accused of killing her 2 children has Connecticut ties
Food pantry opens at high school in Hartford
On-campus food pantry opens at Hartford Public High School
New proposals for gun safety laws in CT
Gov. unveils second set of gun violence legislative proposals
Penfield Farm syrup lines vandalized
Syrup lines vandalized at farm in Portland