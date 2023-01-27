Pop up film festival in New Haven to celebrates Black artists

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A pop up film festival celebrating Black artists is happening this weekend in New Haven.

“Black Haven”, which gives black artists and film makers a spot to thrive, is holding a three-day event in the Stetson Branch Library on Dixwell Avenue.

The pop up film fest will include a showing Friday night of 80s film Krush Groove and a round table discussion on Black representation in film.

On Saturday, there will be live performances and storytelling about the old Stetson Library and the Dixwell Plaza which is slated to be re-developed with apartments and shops, transforming the block.

“Black Haven began with a simple phone call and a will to see story tellers and cultural creators like myself, bring New Haven into a new era,” said Salwa Abdussabur with Black Haven.

“As a Black artist, and creative, I was rejected by the film community and film world and wasn’t necessarily given a yes as a way as access. But spaces and community like Black Haven, remind me that I’m human, I’m valuable, I have something to say, a story tell and when I tell is authentically, there are others who listen, will resonate and will be empowered by that story,” said Kolton Harris, filmmaker.

The pop up film fest started Friday afternoon with a writing and directing workshop, followed by a screening of local indie films.

