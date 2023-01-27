Syrup lines vandalized at farm in Portland

PORTLAND, CT (WFSB) - Portland police are investigating after a local farm was vandalized.

The maple syrup lines at Penfield Farms were badly damaged.

“When workers at the farm went to check on their maple lines earlier this week, they discovered 150 of their tubes had been cut.

For Henry Colangelo, farming is a labor of love.

“It goes into a tap of a tree. This is very hard plastic. They destroyed these in many areas,” Henry said.

It’s a love that was attacked earlier this week.

“The first night, I didn’t sleep because you take it personally. This was bad. This was tough,” said Henry.

Someone had slashed the maple tree lines at Penfield Farm more than 150 times.

Henry said he can tell by the rough edges that this wasn’t done with a professional tool.

“The amount of labor that went into this to set this up, is weeks’ worth of labor, and then for someone to come here and spend hours to destroy it for really no reason at all? Just an act of destruction,” he said.

The cost of repairs is about 3 years’ worth of syrup profits.

As they work to get the farm back to its peaceful state in time for tapping season, they are thankful for all the people in Portland who have reached out to help.

“The outpouring of support has really been fantastic. This is a great town,” said Victoria Robinson, farm manager.

They are asking anyone who may know something about who did this to give police a call.

