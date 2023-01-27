Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Travelers asked to pack patience following baggage scanner issue at Tweed-New Haven airport

To avoid baggage delays, the folks at Tweed-New Haven asked travelers to either bring carry-on bags.
By Marcy Jones and Rob Polansky
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Anyone flying out of Tweed-New Haven Airport this weekend may want to consider traveling light.

The TSA advised that the airport’s checked baggage scanner has been undergoing maintenance and will be inoperable until Monday.

That meant that all checked bags had to be manually screened.

To avoid baggage delays, the folks at Tweed-New Haven asked travelers to either bring carry-on bags, or if they must check a bag, to arrive at the airport earlier.

Manually inspecting checked bags takes longer than just sending them through the baggage scanner machine.

That’s why Tweed-New Haven Airport asked customers who plan to travel from now through the weekend to try and avoid checking bags by just carrying them on.

However, if travelers must check bags to their destination, they were asked to arrive earlier normal. The TSA did not say how much longer this process could take, but an extra 20 minutes could be a good starting point.

An increased police presence at a Meriden middle school was announced after a student brought a gun there.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Washington Middle to School
Increased police presence at middle school in Meriden after student brings in gun
tweed
VIDEO: Baggage scanner issues cause problems at Tweed
Weekends Science Center
WEEKENDS AT THE SCIENCE CENTER: Tickets on sale for adult coffee club
Friday snow showers - WFSB
FORECAST: A break from the recent active, unsettled pattern
Washington Middle to School
VIDEO: Increased police presence at Meriden school after student brings gun