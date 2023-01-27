Travelers asked to pack patience following baggage scanner issue at Tweed-New Haven airport

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Anyone flying out of Tweed-New Haven Airport this weekend may want to consider traveling light.

The TSA advised that the airport’s checked baggage scanner has been undergoing maintenance and will be inoperable until Monday.

That meant that all checked bags had to be manually screened.

To avoid baggage delays, the folks at Tweed-New Haven asked travelers to either bring carry-on bags, or if they must check a bag, to arrive at the airport earlier.

Manually inspecting checked bags takes longer than just sending them through the baggage scanner machine.

That’s why Tweed-New Haven Airport asked customers who plan to travel from now through the weekend to try and avoid checking bags by just carrying them on.

However, if travelers must check bags to their destination, they were asked to arrive earlier normal. The TSA did not say how much longer this process could take, but an extra 20 minutes could be a good starting point.

