United Jewish Federation of Stamford responds to shooting at Jerusalem synagogue, killing 7

A mass shooting outside a Jerusalem synagogue has killed at least 7 people.

The Palestinian gunman was chased down, and killed by police.

This attack comes as fighting escalates in the West Bank.

Yesterday, Israeli troops killed 9 Palestinians during a raid at a refugee camp.

This latest attack took place as both the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip are celebrating the Jewish Sabbath.

The United Jewish Federation of Stamford, New Canaan and Darien put out a statement saying, “78 years after the liberation of Auschwitz, on the day the world commemorates the atrocity of the holocaust, it is appalling and unbearable that Jews are still being murdered simply for being Jews.”

