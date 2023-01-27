Contests
Violent fugitive arrested by U.S. marshals in Connecticut

Isaac Ramos-Perez was arrested by U.S. Marshals and Hartford police.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - U.S. marshals said they arrested a violent fugitive who’s accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend and her son multiple times.

They said Issac Ramos-Perez was apprehended on Friday.

Authorities said Ramos-Perez visited the victims at their home on Dec. 23, 2022.

The shooting left the son paralyzed with permanent facial injuries.

Marshals also said that Ramos-Perez contacted friends and family members of the victims and threatened to “finish the job” and kill anyone who attempted to help the victims.

On Jan. 27, the Connecticut U.S. Marshal Violent Fugitive Task Force and Hartford Police Department apprehended the suspect in a makeshift apartment found in the industrial area of 32-25 Meadow St. in Hartford.

Ramos-Perez was transported to the Hartford Police Department and charged as a fugitive from justice. Issac Ramos-Perez will be awaiting extradition back to York City, PA to face charges of two counts of attempted homicide, two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, and terroristic threats.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

