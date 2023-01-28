Conn. residents, police departments, lawmakers react to death of Tyre Nichols

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut residents, police departments, and lawmakers are reeling after bodycam footage of the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols was released.

Five Memphis police officers have been charged with killing Nichols after he was pulled over on January 7.

One of the officers, 32-year-old Desmond Mills Junior, is from Bloomfield Connecticut. Mills graduated from Bloomfield High School back in 2008 and is now a father.

Mills was charged with second degree murder and posted $250,000 bond.

The newly released bodycam footage has sparked protests around the country, including two in Connecticut on Saturday.

The first begins at 1:00 pm in Hartford at Lozada Park. Protestors will walk from the park to the Hartford Police Department.

The second will be a rally at 3:00 pm at Manchester Town Hall.

Police departments throughout the state of Connecticut have also been releasing statements condemning the acts of the five Memphis officers.

The Connecticut Police Chief’s Union released a statement saying:

The brutality suffered by Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police officers is incomprehensible. We share the outrage of Mr. Nichols’ family, the Memphis community, and the country. The actions of the officers, and equally as disturbing, the inaction of others, is inexcusable and an insult to the work of hundreds of thousands of police officers who do their jobs to the best of their abilities in service to their communities each and every day. Professional police officers know that treating every person with dignity, respect, and compassion regardless of their creed, color, gender, ethnicity, or any of the countless ways that people self-identify is fundamental to our role in society. Our thoughts go out to Mr. Nichols’ family, his friends, and the greater Memphis community. The Connecticut Police Chiefs Association is committed to providing the highest level of professional police service to Connecticut’s many stakeholders. We are proud of the men and women that we lead and believe wholeheartedly that they share our vision of public safety and the preservation of life. We pledge that we will remain committed to working with our communities to build organizations that provide safe, equitable, and respectful police services to everyone.

State officials have also released statements regarding the death of Tyre Nichols. Governor Lamont released a statement saying:

“Tyre Nichols should be alive today. His life matters, and my heart breaks for his family, friends, and loved ones. His last word was ‘mom.’ I was struck by the beautiful photos taken by Tyre, which serve as a stark contrast to the horrifying video and images released last night. His family and our nation deserve a swift, thorough, and transparent investigation. We cannot continue this way. We must create a more just society for everyone. I’m committed to continuing that work here in Connecticut.”

