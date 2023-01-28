Contests
INTERVIEW: What is postpartum psychosis?

By Zoe Strothers
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 9:08 PM EST
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - After a former Connecticut woman Lindsay Clancy was accused of killing her three children while suffering from postpartum psychosis, it has many wondering what exactly postpartum psychosis is.

A candlelight vigil was held last night for the Clancy family.

Police say she strangled her three children before trying to take her own life on Tuesday.

It was reported she was allegedly struggling with postpartum psychosis, a serious condition that can cause delusions and hallucinations.

She is on leave from her job as a nurse at Mass General.

Channel 3 spoke with Dr. Helen Bradshaw, Attending Psychiatrist, at the Institute of Living on this condition.

For resources to help if you or a loved one are struggling, CLICK HERE.

