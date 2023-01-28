INTERVIEW: What is postpartum psychosis?

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - After a former Connecticut woman Lindsay Clancy was accused of killing her three children while suffering from postpartum psychosis, it has many wondering what exactly postpartum psychosis is.

A candlelight vigil was held last night for the Clancy family.

Police say she strangled her three children before trying to take her own life on Tuesday.

It was reported she was allegedly struggling with postpartum psychosis, a serious condition that can cause delusions and hallucinations.

She is on leave from her job as a nurse at Mass General.

Channel 3 spoke with Dr. Helen Bradshaw, Attending Psychiatrist, at the Institute of Living on this condition.

