Local law enforcement expert examines bodycam footage of 5 Memphis officers beating Tyre Nichols

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Almost three weeks after Tyre Nichols was pulled over by Memphis Police, the video of what happened on the evening of January 7th has been released.

In the video, you can see brutal moments where he was beaten.

Our Channel 3 Law Enforcement Expert says there was no need for the excessive use of force while his hands are restrained.

“They had enough people there where they should’ve been able to apprehend him peacefully, get him into custody,” said LT. Paul Vance, Law Enforcement Expert.

Lt. Paul Vance watched the video moments after it came out and broke down what went wrong.

“It’s hard to see with the darkness but when they catch up to the individual, you want to get him on the ground and under control. You want to hold them on the ground and say give me your hands…. I can’t see why,” said Lt. Vance.

While Nichols lay on the ground screaming for his mom, police screamed at him, telling him to stop resisting and to give them his hands while using pepper spray.

He suffers blows from an officer’s boot and another’s baton.

After Nichols is standing up one of the same officers punches and slaps, while the others hold him until he falls.

“The body cams give you clear cut evidence. You can see everything that’s done, what’s said. It protects the officer, but it protects the victim too,” added Lt. Vance.

Three days after his beating and arrest Nichols died from his injuries.

All five officers face murder charges.

Vance says the brutality never had to happen and de-escalation is crucial in situations like these.

“You use this thing, your mouth as a professional police officer more than you use your fists and that is certainly what we’re all taught,” explained Vance.

Vance says that department of Memphis Police will now be put under a microscope to see how officers are trained in use of force.

