Man pulled to safety after stealing police car, crashing on train tracks

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 29-year-old Atlanta man faces multiple charges after police say he stole an Atlanta police cruiser early Saturday morning.

Police officials say around 2:10 a.m., a police officer was conducting a traffic stop in the area of 2841 Greenbriar Parkway SW. Officials say a man identified as Mickal Parker got into the officer’s vehicle and sped off in the area of Highway 166 East. APD was assisted by Georgia State Patrol officers and located the stolen cruiser near McDonough Boulevard SE and Hank Aaron Drive SE.

Officials tell Atlanta News First that Parker “crashed and flipped the patrol vehicle onto the train tracks while a train was coming. An officer was able to successfully pull Parker out before the train struck the patrol vehicle.”

Parker was rushed to Grady Hospital and was later arrested. Parker faces theft by taking, fleeing, and eluding, reckless driving, obstruction, and damage to city property charges.

