14-year-old Woodbridge resident charged for their involvement in social media threat

By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WFSB) - A 14-year-old Woodbridge resident was arrested for their involvement in a social media threat that was shared on Instagram.

According to police, the threat was shared with multiple students on Saturday, January 28.

The 14-year-old was charged with two counts of second-degree threatening and second-degree breach of peace.

The juvenile is scheduled to be arraigned in New Haven Juvenile Court on Monday.

Woodbridge Police worked with the Orange Police Department, New Haven Police Department, the FBI, and the Amity School District to investigate this incident.

