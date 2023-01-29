6-year-old taken by Lifestar to CT Children’s Hospital after 15 foot fall from ski lift

NEW HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A 6-year-old has been taken by Lifestar to Connecticut Children’s Hospital after officials say the child fell possibly 15 feet from a ski lift at Ski Sundown.

State Police confirm the New Hartford Fire Department and Ambulance responded to the bunny hill at Ski Sundown for assistance.

They say the child was awake at the time of the call but is falling in and out of consciousness.

The child has been taken by Lifestar to Connecticut Children’s Hospital.

