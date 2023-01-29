Bristol teacher one of five finalists for National Teacher of the Year

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - On Wednesday Governor Lamont announced that a science teacher from Bristol Eastern High School is one of five finalists for the 2023 National Teacher of the Year.

“Connecticut has the best public school teachers in the nation, and I am delighted to hear that our extraordinary teachers are receiving national recognition for their service,” Governor Lamont said. “Ms. Kielma has provided so many students in the Bristol Public Schools system with a top-level education, and I’ve heard nothing but extraordinary compliments about her from her colleagues and students, many of whom I had the honor of meeting late last year when we visited Bristol Eastern High School to surprise Ms. Kielma with the announcement that she has been selected as Connecticut Teacher of the Year. She has made a real impact on the lives of many young people, and I thank her for her dedication to Connecticut’s public schools.”

Carolyn Kielma was recently selected as the 2023 Connecticut Teacher of the Year.

“We could not be more proud of Carolyn,” Dr. Catherine Carbone, superintendent of Bristol Public Schools, said. “This is an extraordinary achievement for Carolyn and her family, Bristol Public Schools, and the State of Connecticut. She was well-deserving of the state’s highest teaching honor and I know that she will continue to represent our district and state with pride as a finalist for National Teacher of the Year. Carolyn is a talented, dedicated, and exemplary educator and I am truly excited for the impact that she will continue to have beyond her classroom. Congratulations, Carolyn.”

The five finalists will next be interviewed by the National Teacher of the Year Program’s Selection Committee.

“I cannot wait to head to our nation’s capital and get to work to elevate this career,” Ms. Kielma said. “I am ready to work with my teacher colleagues across all disciplines and grade levels, states and territories to reform policy and practice that continues to promote equity and inclusion, while providing opportunities for all of our scholars to be successful. I am ready to show the nation how valuable and vital teachers are to the health and future of our society as I inspire others to view our job as respected, desired, and prestigious.”

The 2023 National Teacher of the Year will be announced in the spring.

Ms. Kielman has been teaching science since 2002.

Ms. Kielma recently received a fellowship grant from Fund for Teachers to study wolves, bears, and elk at the Grizzly and Wolf Discovery Center and within Yellowstone National Park.

