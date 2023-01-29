Colman Street, New London closed after motor vehicle accident
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WFSB) - Colman Street in New London is closed after a single vehicle crash.
The road is closed between Broad Street and Vauxhall Street.
New London fire officials say the driver is a 64-year-old female with a medical condition who went into cardiac arrest.
She then struck a street sign, coming to a stop.
Her current condition is unknown.
