Colman Street, New London closed after motor vehicle accident

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WFSB) - Colman Street in New London is closed after a single vehicle crash.

The road is closed between Broad Street and Vauxhall Street.

New London fire officials say the driver is a 64-year-old female with a medical condition who went into cardiac arrest.

She then struck a street sign, coming to a stop.

Her current condition is unknown.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.