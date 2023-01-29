Hartford Police investigate shooting that leaves one in critical condition

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A person is in critical condition following a shooting in Hartford on Sunday.

Shortly before 12:44 a.m., a gunshot victim walked into St. Francis Hospital for treatment.

The victim was rushed into emergency surgery and is currently in critical condition.

Police have not identified the victim, or where this shooting occurred.

This incident is currently under investigation.

