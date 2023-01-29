Contests
Man in critical condition after shooting in West Haven

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 8:48 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - One man is left in critical condition after a shooting in West Haven earlier today.

West Haven Police say they responded to the area of Campbell Ave. and Elm Street this afternoon for a person shot.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Police say the investigation is currently ongoing.

