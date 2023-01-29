Man held on $3 million bond after firing gun at mother of child

MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A man from Meriden was arrested after firing a gun at the mother of his child.

According to Meriden Police, the victim and her friends were at a bar on Friday when the accused, Jose Estevez, showed up.

Police say Estevez left the bar and waited for the victim in the parking lot of her home.

The victim was driven home by a friend and when Estevez held up a gun, the victim’s friend tried to drive away. That’s when Estevez fired a single shot into the vehicle.

Police say no one was injured during the shooting.

When police received a report of this incident from the victim the following day, they began gathering evidence and surveillance video.

During the investigation, police monitored Estevez’s movements by stationing an unmarked police car by his home. Police also parked a marked police car by the victim’s home for her protection.

When police saw Estevez heading towards the victim’s home, police pulled Estevez over and arrested him without incident.

Police say Estevez was found with a stolen loaded handgun when he was arrested. Police say Estevez is a convicted felon and is not allowed to have any firearms.

Jose Estevez was charged with criminal attempt to commit assault in the first degree, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal use of a firearm, theft of a firearm, and reckless endangerment.

Esteves is currently being held on $3 million bond.

A protective order was put in place following the arrest.

“The Meriden Police Department takes Domestic Violence incidents seriously and encourages anyone who witnesses these incidents or knows someone who may be in a violent relationship to reach out for help,” says Meriden Police.

State of CT Domestic Violence Hotline National Domestic Violence Hotline1-888-774-2900 (English) 1-800-799-72331-844-831-9200 (Spanish)

