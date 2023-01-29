New Haven Officers respond to two armed carjackings in 24 hours

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - New Haven Police are investigating two armed carjackings that took place within 24 hours of each other.

On Saturday at 3:25 a.m., A New Have Officer responded to Edwards Street after an Uber Eats delivery driver reported that she had been carjacked at gunpoint by a young male.

The Uber Eats driver, a 48-year-old woman, described the suspect as a light-skinned, black male with a black ski mask, all black clothing, and around 16 years of age.

She was pulled over to make a delivery when the suspect approached her from Orange Street.

He threatened to shoot her if she didn’t hand over her keys, according to police.

The robber fled the scene in her black Mazda 2 with her leather purse, credit cards, and house keys.

The vehicle was found later that morning in Hamden and towed back to New Haven for forensic processing.

At around 2:15 a.m. today, New Haven Officers responded to investigate a carjacking on Nash Street.

The 29-year-old victim told officers he had been walking back to his home on Nash Street from a bar on State Street.

As he tried to open the door, he was accosted by a masked man with a black handgun that demanded his cell phone and car keys.

The suspect took off in the victims gray Ford Escape with Connecticut Registration BB30745.

The victim described the suspect as a male with tan skin, around 5′6″, who wore dark clothing.

Police have not said if these two incidents could be related.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call detectives at 203-946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

