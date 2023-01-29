Wallingford Police: Woman dragged by car after purse snatching attempt in Stop & Shop parking lot

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Wallingford Police are investigating after a woman was dragged by a car through the Stop & Shop parking lot in a purse snatching attempt.

Police responded to the Stop & Shop on North Colony Road at around 1:02 p.m.

The female victim told police she was putting groceries into her car when a silver four door BMW stopped shortly past her.

No description was available for the suspect who was driving.

The passenger was described as a black male, early 20′s, about 6-feet-tall, skinny, wearing gray shorts, a black jacket and a blue du-rag.

The passenger got out of the BMW and snatched the victims purse from her shopping cart.

As he got back into the BMW, the victim caught up to him and a struggle ensued.

The victim held on to her purse as the suspects began to flee, dragging her a short distance and causing minor injuries.

The vehicle came to a stop and the passenger pushed the victim away.

She was able to hold on to her purse.

After an investigation the suspects vehicle was identified as a silver 2014 BMW X6 with registration: AH38573.

The vehicle was stolen out of North Haven about an hour and a half prior to this incident.

The suspects have not been apprehended.

The Wallingford Police Department says it urges citizens to use caution when shopping at local stores and getting gas.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wallingford Police Patrol Division (203)294-2800 or at www.police.wallingfordct.gov.

