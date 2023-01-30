Church to be rebuilt after devastating fire 10 months ago

EAST BERLIN, Conn. (WFSB) - Last April a fire ripped through a beloved church in East Berlin.

Ten months later, members can breathe a sigh relief knowing the church is being rebuilt.

“It was a shock and devastating,” said Rick Hanse, Pastor.

Members of the church haven’t been able to attend services in 10 months.

“The church means an awful lot to me,” said Gary Brennan, East Berlin.

Channel 3 was there when the fire ripped through the church in April because of a power surge.

The church suffered water damage. They keep a blue tarp over a hole in the roof and the stained glass windows are boarded up.

Firefighters arrived in just a couple of minutes when the fire started.

“Without them we wouldn’t have a building,” said Gary.

The church was saved but needs to be rebuilt.

The church first opened in 1865. It is a historic place of worship in town.

A good insurance policy and some donations later, they can start rebuilding.

“These people are tenacious and joyous and faithful and that somehow something good would come out of it,” said Rick.

The church buried a damaged bible and charred wood today to symbolize new beginnings.

“We always call this the small church with a big heart,” added Gary.

Work officially begins on the church tomorrow. Members expect to be back inside for services in May.

