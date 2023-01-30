City officials propose changes to make Asylum Avenue safer

HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - Asylum Avenue in Hartford will be in the spotlight tonight as city officials work to make things safer.

They are looking to limit the crashes in this street that extends into West Hartford.

However, officials are mostly focused on a stretch of the street between Prospect Avenue and Sumner Street.

According to open crash data, there have been nearly 700 crashes on this portion of the road between 2015 and 2022.

City officials want to address speeding as well as improve road conditions.

These improvements are applied towards all kinds of transportation.

The plan is to narrow the lanes to encourage slower driving.

It also includes modifying lanes for bikes in addition to adding more signage.

City officials are having a public informational meeting tonight at 5:30.

The meeting will be held at the EcoSpace building to discuss the proposed changes.

This will also be a chance to hear residents’ feedback on other improvements that can be made.

If you can’t make it in person, they are making the meeting virtual.

Information on how to access it can be found on the Hartford city website.

