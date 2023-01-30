Federal funding increases announced for SNAP, child nutrition program

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Federal funding increases were announced for major food programs.

The Supplemental Nutritional Insurance Program, or SNAP, and child nutrition programs were said to be getting a significant boost.

A news conference with Sen. Richard Blumenthal and advocates took place at 11 a.m. on Monday in Hartford.

The child nutrition programs include school meal programs.

Blumenthal said growing numbers of Connecticut families have been facing food insecurity in the winter.

He said the federal budget included $154 billion for SNAP, an increase of $13.4 billion over last year, $28.5 billion for Child Nutrition Programs including historic funding allowing schools to serve healthy meals, and $6 billion for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC).

Connecticut’s SNAP and child nutrition programs were expected to receive a boost of millions of dollars to support access to affordable and nutritious foods.

Blumenthal cited Feeding America, which said nearly 400,000 people in Connecticut face hunger, which equates to one in every 10 residents. Nearly one in eight children are food insecure.

