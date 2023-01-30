Manchester High School student charged for carrying gun on school grounds

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - A 16-year-old student from Manchester High School was arrested for carrying a loaded firearm on school grounds.

Manchester Police were attempting to take the student into custody on a separate assault charge when they found him in the parking lot of Manchester High School near Brookfield Street.

The assault charge stemmed from an investigation into a serious assault that took place on North Main Street and Oakland Street Friday night.

When school resource officers and detectives approached the student and tried to detain him, he began resisting arrest.

Police say he was found in possession of a loaded Glock 26 9 mm firearm. Officials say the gun was stolen out of Georgia back in June of 2022.

School officials say the arrest and the discovery of the firearm occurred after school hours.

The student was charged with assault in the first degree for the assault on Friday night. He was also charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, possession of a weapon on school grounds, second degree reckless endangerment, and other related charges.

In addition to criminal charges the student was expelled from the school.

Manchester Public Schools released a statement to parents and families saying:

Dear Parents and Families, This afternoon we were notified by the Manchester Police Department that an MPS student was taken into police custody for possession of a loaded firearm. Police were serving the student a warrant for an issue that occurred on Friday evening in the community. The student had arrived on Manchester High School grounds shortly after the school day was over when he was detained by police. A police investigation is ongoing. Possession of a firearm on school grounds is a mandatory expulsion and we will take all necessary action to keep our schools safe. I know that this information is very scary for students, staff, parents, and families and that there is nothing that can be said that will make it less scary. As a parent, I send my kids to our schools expecting them to be safe while they learn - not to have to worry about their safety. This kind of information provokes feelings of worry and concern and I want you to know that we are working with police and community agencies to address these issues in a variety of ways. There will be additional police presence in the middle and high schools for the rest of this week. We understand that this is very difficult for students and will have support available for those who need it. Over the past two weeks, there has been an uptick in fighting at Illing Middle School and Manchester High School, including a fight in a boys' bathroom on Friday at MHS. We continue to respond to these issues with consequences for the students involved and additional incidences of fighting will not be tolerated. If you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to me. Sincerely, Matt Geary Superintendent

