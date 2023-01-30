New Haven Police: Male and female duo burglarize 5 businesses in 4 days

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Over the course of four days, officers assigned to the Westville and West Hills Police District in New Haven responded to five burglaries they believe involve the same thieves.

New Haven Police gave a synopsis of each burglary.

On January 24, a man walked into Clemente’s Pizza and stole the cash register containing $400 off the counter.

On January 25, the manager of Walgreens reported that a male and female came into the store and stole the cash box from behind the register. The cash box was worth around $600 but there was no cash inside, according to police.

On January 26 at 6:40 p.m., a man walked into Amity Beauty and stole the cash register. Police say he ran outside, fell, and dropped the register. The shop owner and the thief struggled for the register but the shop owner succeeded in the end. The thief managed to get away.

On January 26 at 9:35 p.m., the male and female duo threw a rock through the rear side window of the Racquet Koop. No money was stolen because all of the registers were locked.

On January 27, the male and female duo robbed T-Nail shop. The woman held the door open for the male suspect while he stole the cash register.

The male suspect is described as white or Hispanic, around 5′9-5′11″, in his late 20s to early 30s, with a thin build and a moustache.

The female suspect is also white or Hispanic, around 5′4″ with a thin build and shoulder length dark hair.

Police say the duo may be staying in hotels in the area.

Anyone with information on these cases is urged to call detectives at 203-946-6304.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.