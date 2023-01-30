Officials identify suspect in deadly Holyoke Mall shooting

HOLYOKE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police have arrested a Springfield man in connection with the deadly Holyoke Mall shooting over the weekend.

According to police, 23-year-old Kenneth Santana-Rodriguez was arrested and charged with murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Members of the Holyoke Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police responded to the scene at the mall on Saturday night. Emergency calls to the Holyoke Police Department revealed that the shooting occurred at the Touch of Beauty Hair & Nail Salon within the mall.

Uniformed law enforcement officers were informed of an armed subject within the salon. Upon entering the salon officers encountered the subject who was taken into custody without incident, and in possession of a firearm.

When Western mass news crews arrived, we saw people evacuating the mall and an active police presence at the mall entrance near the 110 Grill and J.C. Penney.

The D.A’S office reports the incident was a confrontation between two people.

Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia held a press conference on Saturday night and reassured residents that there was no immediate danger to the public.

“We want to be sure that the public knows that we’re here, to ensure the greater safety of the public,” said Mayor Garcia. “I wanted to get informed of this as much as quick as we can to the public so we’re as transparent as possible to be sure that the public knows we’re on it and that we’re taking care of business.”

The Holyoke Mall was open on Sunday with a higher police presence.

Mall security has reported no incidents on Sunday.

The investigation into the shooting is active and ongoing by the Hampden District Attorney’s office.

According to the D.A’s office, there will be an arraignment at Holyoke District Court on Monday.

