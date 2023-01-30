One shot, one stabbed multiple times in 30-40 person street brawl

STAMFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - One person was shot and another was stabbed multiple times after a street brawl in Stamford.

Police say the incident took place at around 2:09 a.m. in the area of lower Summer Street.

When officers arrived they observed 30 to 40 people arguing and physically fighting in the street.

While investigating, officers heard gunshots and saw several people flee the scene.

Officers discovered a 28 year-old male victim who was stabbed multiple times and a 31 year-old female victim who sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Officers provided life-saving techniques while on scene.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital where they are listed in stable condition.

This incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information can contact the Stamford Police Department Bureau of Criminal Investigations at 203-977-4417.

