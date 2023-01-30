Proposed tax reliefs for low-income workers

HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - Governor Ned Lamont is expected to hold a conference to announce a new proposal on tax relief for low-income workers.

This time is really dedicated to introducing and in some cases re-familiarizing folks with proposals for the new session.

While details as to exactly what will be announced today are still unclear, we know last month Governor Lamont was considering a proposal of an income tax reduction for residents making up to between $150,000 and $200,000 a year.

Earlier this month, the Governor announced his proposal to restore Connecticut’s pass-through entity tax credit to its original level of 93.01%.

It also enables small business owners in CT to save money by claiming a larger credit on their personal returns.

This recommendation as well as several others will be a part of the Governor’s fiscal budget proposal for 2024 and 2025 which will be presented to the state’s general assembly in February.

The conference will take place at noon at the Wilson Gray YMCA in Hartford.

