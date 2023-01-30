Six students arrested after fight at Crosby High School

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Six students were arrested after a fight at Crosby High School in Waterbury on Monday, according to officials.

School officials said no staff or students were injured.

The fight broke out around 12:15 p.m., according to police.

Authorities said the six students will be charged with breach of peace second-degree.

“There were no changes to the school schedule or functions due to this incident,” Waterbury police said.

