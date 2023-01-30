Contests
Six students arrested after fight at Crosby High School

By Evan Sobol
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Six students were arrested after a fight at Crosby High School in Waterbury on Monday, according to officials.

School officials said no staff or students were injured.

The fight broke out around 12:15 p.m., according to police.

Authorities said the six students will be charged with breach of peace second-degree.

“There were no changes to the school schedule or functions due to this incident,” Waterbury police said.

This story is breaking. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

