Stolen vehicle in Fairfield recovered in Wallingford, Two arrested

Officers responded to the area of Walgreens to assist the Fairfield Police Department in finding a gray 2023 Lexus NX3.(Wallingford Police Department)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 10:21 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Two people were arrested in Wallingford after being found with a stolen vehicle that was used in some type of robbery in Fairfield.

On January 18, police say they responded to the Walgreens on South Colony Road at around 7:58 p.m. to assist the Fairfield Police Department in finding a stolen vehicle.

Officers intercepted a male suspect, later identified as 59-year-old Eric Woodson, as he walked to the stolen vehicle to put items inside.

Woodson was detained where it was discovered he had narcotics on his person.

Police say he became lethargic and seemed to be losing consciousness. An ambulance was called and he was transported to a local hospital.

As the investigation continued, police learned Woodson had arrived with a female suspect.

Police located the female suspect, later identified as 29-year-old Jessica Lynn Petrino, trying to solicit a ride from motorists down the road.

Both suspects initially gave police a false name.

Woodson and Petrino were both arrested for the possession of the stolen vehicle.

Petrino also had two active warrants for violating probation.

Petrino was charged with interfering with an officer, larceny of a motor vehicle, and conspiracy to commit larceny of a motor vehicle.

Woodson was charged with interfering with an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, larceny of a motor vehicle.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

