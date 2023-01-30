Unseasonably warm weather means a busy day at the golf course

MIDDLEFIELD, CT (WFSB) - These warmer temperatures have made a lot of people ask: is it really January?

Open golf courses were reportedly packed this weekend.

As of Monday afternoon, more than 60 golfers were out playing at Lyman Orchards Golf Center in Middlefield.

It was a picture-perfect day with blue skies in Middlefield and temperatures topped out in the low 50s.

The normal high is 35 degrees in the Hartford area for January 30.

There were lots of people out enjoying the beautiful sunshine that normally wouldn’t be out here.

General Manager Jason Beffert said they were packed over the weekend and because of this milder weather, a lot of their seasonal employees have gotten to stay on through the winter. He said when it’s over 45 degrees their tee sheet is pretty full.

“We always try and keep one of our golf courses open all year long depending on weather obviously and I think we’ve been closed for two days this winter it’s been a really mild winter, amazing for us always nice to get the year started with rounds and playing some golf so it’s great,” said Beffert.

“We don’t play this time of year unless you go south, the Carolinas or Florida that kind of thing so this is rare, absolutely rare you get out and swing the club instead of going into a simulator the indoor golf,” said Steve Krawczyk, golfer.

It looks like it will be a double bogey this weekend with that brutal cold on the way.

