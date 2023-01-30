Contests
Woman pushed to the ground during purse snatching at Southington Walmart

Purse snatching at Southington Walmart.
Purse snatching at Southington Walmart.(Southington Police Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A woman was pushed to the ground and had her purse stolen at the Walmart in Southington, according to police.

Authorities said it happened in the parking lot of the Walmart at 235 Queen Street.

A suspect got out of the passenger side of a stolen Nissan Altima and took the victim’s purse, police said.

The suspect, who police identified as a black male, knocked the victim to the ground and got back in the car, said police.

“The victim was able to get up and approach the vehicle, almost being knocked to the ground a second time,” Southington police said.

Police said the driver of the Altima was a black male.

The vehicle had Rhode Island license plate 1EC523, according to police.

Southington police officers later found the car and followed the suspects onto I-84 west but stopped the pursuit.

Authorities said the victim suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or suspects is asked to call Southington police at 860-621-0101.

