A 17-year old from Meriden heads back to school after a week in the hospital

MERIDEN, CT. (WFSB) - Just before 4 p.m. on Jan. 21, twelve calls came in about a fire on Bunker Ave. and Broad Street.

The fire started on the first floor but travelled up fast.

Meriden officials identified the minor as Mekhi McLean. When firefighters arrived, the fire had consumed the first and second floors making the third floor inaccessible from interior stairs.

Firefighters rescued McLean by going through a third floor window.

Fire officials say McLean was treated at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx where he received hyperbaric treatment.

McLean was cleared by doctors to finally head back to school.

