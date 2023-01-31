20-year-old in critical condition after shooting on Capitol Ave. in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - An overnight shooting is under investigation early this morning on Capitol Ave. in Hartford.

An officer on scene at 1043 Capitol Ave. confirmed that officers were called after reports of shots fired.

Police responded to the incident around 2 A.M.

A 20-year-old victim is in critical condition as a result of the incident, according to Hartford Police Major Crimes Lt. Aaron Boisvert.

The incident took place in a residential neighborhood on the West Hartford line.

The scene remains active and officers are still on scene investigating this incident early Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story, stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

