Custodian hurt confronting intruder at school in Hamden

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A custodian suffered injuries when confronting an intruder at an school in Hamden.

The custodian responded around 5 a.m. on Tuesday to a triggered alarm at the Wintergreen School, according to Hamden Public Schools superintendent Gary Highsmith.

“The custodian was confronted by a person who illegally entered the building, resulting in an injury to the custodian,” Highsmith said in a letter to the school community. “Police reported to the school, detectives are investigating, and there remains a police presence at the school at this time.”

No other details were released.

