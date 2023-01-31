Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Custodian hurt confronting intruder at school in Hamden

An investigation is underway.
An investigation is underway.(MGN)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 9:47 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A custodian suffered injuries when confronting an intruder at an school in Hamden.

The custodian responded around 5 a.m. on Tuesday to a triggered alarm at the Wintergreen School, according to Hamden Public Schools superintendent Gary Highsmith.

“The custodian was confronted by a person who illegally entered the building, resulting in an injury to the custodian,” Highsmith said in a letter to the school community. “Police reported to the school, detectives are investigating, and there remains a police presence at the school at this time.”

No other details were released.

Channel 3 has a crew headed to the scene.

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Ryan Bowser was arrested for setting a fire in a home in New Haven, then damaging a police...
New Haven police: Man set fire in basement of home, then damaged police cruiser following his arrest
I-91 Rocky Hill - WFSB
TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic backed up more than 6 miles following crash on I-91 north in Rocky Hill
I-91 Rocky Hill - WFSB
Traffic backed up 3 miles following crash on I-91 north in Rocky Hill
A 20-year-old victim is in critical condition as a result of the incident, according to...
Man in critical condition after shooting in Hartford