Inaugural Ethan Song Memorial Blood Drive brings in support from across the country

GUILFORD, CT (WFSB) – Tuesday marked 5 years since an accidental shooting ended the life of a 15-year-old boy from Guilford.

Ethan Song’s parents, Mike and Kristin Song, honored their son’s legacy by pushing for stricter gun legislation, and rallied the community for events like a memorial blood drive at East Creek Landing on Tuesday.

Everyone who has donated blood knows it starts with a little pain, but the reward of helping others provides comfort and hope.

“All you feel is just a little pinch and then it’s over, and you don’t feel anything, and within 10 minutes,” said Joanne Krekian, American Red Cross, “you’ve saved three lives.”

Five years ago, Mike and Kristin Song learned their 15-year-old son Ethan was killed with an unsecured gun at a friend’s house. They said the pain was so overwhelming that they knew they had to channel those intense thoughts, feelings, and emotions into something positive.

“At 4:04 p.m. my son took his last breath, and I was just so adamant that we come up with ways to give back and give life to other people,” Kristin Song said. “I wanted this day to not just represent death, I wanted it to represent giving back and life.”

The inaugural Ethan Song Memorial Blood drive drew folks from all over to come remember what an incredible young man Ethan was and honor his legacy by donating blood to the American Red Cross.

“There are people who are going to chemotherapy for cancer and there are people having accidents who need blood, and all those people can be helped by one blood donation,” Krekian said.

When the Songs aren’t in Guilford, they’re traveling the country urging community members to secure their firearms and pushing for stricter gun legislation.

They said their active advocacy gives them strength and purpose.

“Those days when you can’t get up and think you can’t do it again, I just channel Ethan and I just keep my eye on the ball, which is we are trying to save children. Period,” Kristin Song said.

