A legislative call for more diversity when hiring teachers

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Improving education has become a legislative priority as Connecticut faces a teacher shortage.

Senate Democrats are proposing ways to retain and hire more teachers.

They are looking at reducing class sizes, increasing resources, and addressing children’s mental health and behavioral problems.

The goal is to also have more transparency on how money is spent on students.

“In Connecticut, cities and towns spend over 9 billion dollars, that’s a B, on education in the state of Connecticut,” said Senator Doug McCrory. “I think every citizen in the state of Connecticut every resident would like to see a great return on their investment.”

Senate Democrats are pushing for more diversity when it comes to hiring teachers and more effective teacher evaluations.

