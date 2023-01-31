New Haven police: Man set fire in basement of home, then damaged police cruiser following his arrest

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man faces charges for intentionally setting a fire in a home in New Haven then causing $1,500 worth of damage to a police cruiser.

Ryan Bowser, 22, was charged with first-degree arson, first-degree reckless endangerment, and first-degree criminal mischief.

The arson case happened on Jan. 27.

Members of the New Haven Fire Department reported that they responded to a fire in a home on Bishop Street.

When they arrived, firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from the second floor of the residence. They said they found a fire in the basement and acted quickly to extinguish the flames.

No one was hurt; however, the Red Cross provided aid to 20 residents who were forced out of the home due to smoke and water damage.

Police said an officer obtained surveillance footage that revealed the cause of the fire. It showed a man using a green lighter to ignite a crate filled with papers. He wore a grey hooded jacket, dark colored pants, white sneakers, and a black backpack with a Puma logo.

While the officer spoke with residents of the home, he spotted the suspect. The officer said the suspect had been nearby watching the events unfold.

Police said he was dressed in the same clothing and carried the black Puma backpack.

The officer detained the suspect and identified him as Bowser. Police said they searched Bowser and found a green lighter in his pants pocket.

While detained, police said Bowser damaged the back seat of the police cruiser and destroyed a dash camera.

