Police: 2 students charged after stun gun brought to Hamden High School

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Two students are facing charges after a stun gun was recovered by a school resource officer at Hamden High School, according to police.

Authorities said the officer was responding to an argument between two female students at the school around 11 a.m.

The officer then seized a stun gun, according to Hamden police.

Police said the stun gun looked like a cell phone. It was the only weapon involved.

One student was charged with breach of peace and possession of a weapon on school grounds, police said. The second student was charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds.

Both students are set to appear in court next month.

“Extra patrol units were on scene at Hamden High School during the incident, and for the duration of the school day,” police said.

Nobody was injured in the incident and there is no threat to students or staff, said Hamden police.

