Tips on how to prepare for frigid temperatures later this week

(WFSB) - With frigid cold temperatures on the way later this week, Governor Ned Lamont has initiated the state’s severe cold weather protocol starting at noon on Thursday.

Anyone in need of a place to stay warm during that time can call 211.

It’s also an important reminder to limit exposure to the brutal cold weather for your pets and anyone who is vulnerable.

Eyewitness News visited JFB Auto Repair and Tire in South Windsor to get some tips on how to get your car ready and in tip-top shape for dealing with these brutal temperatures.

Corey Meyer, the owner, said as temperatures drop and your battery is weak, the car might not start at all, so to get that checked out.

It’s also important to make sure your tires are properly inflated and have good tread.

It’s a great idea to get your vehicle checked out overall especially if you’re making a long trip.

Also have an emergency kit handy with some water and essential items just in case you get stuck.

“Make sure you have things in your car in case you get stranded. You need to have blankets, water, a first aid kit, general maintenance of the car should be looked at make sure you have proper fluid levels, oil change,” said Meyer.

Eyewitness News also talked to Tony Marzano from Tony Marzano Plumbing and Heating, who gave a couple helpful tips on keeping your pipes from freezing.

Leave water flowing very slightly in your faucet because moving water can’t freeze.

Also, open the doors under your sink overnight. This way if there is a draft or breeziness in the house, it can prevent the pipes from freezing.

If you have any outside hose bibs, try to close any valves from the inside of the house. That way there’s no trapped water.

Marzano said it’s not a guarantee but anything you can do is helpful.

“If they freeze, you don’t always notice it right away a lot of times you go to turn a faucet on and nothing comes out because it actually forms a blockage in that pipe and it doesn’t always burst right away too, once the weather warms up and the pipes thaw that’s when everything melts and leaks out and causes a disaster,” said Marzano.

Marzano said he expects to be busy this weekend with helping to fix frozen pipes.

