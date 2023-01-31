Traffic backed up 3 miles following crash on I-91 north in Rocky Hill
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:29 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - Congestion of more than 6 miles was reported at one point along Interstate 91 north starting in Rocky Hill.
State police reported a minor collision in the area of exit 23. The crash was in the median and there were minor injuries.
It was first reported around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
While the crash scene has since cleared, the Department of Transportation said the backup extended 6.1 miles into Middletown. That was cut in half by 8:30 a.m.
There’s no word on a cause for the crash.
