Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Traffic backed up 3 miles following crash on I-91 north in Rocky Hill

Congestion of more than 6 miles was reported along Interstate 91 north starting in Rocky Hill.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:29 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - Congestion of more than 6 miles was reported at one point along Interstate 91 north starting in Rocky Hill.

State police reported a minor collision in the area of exit 23. The crash was in the median and there were minor injuries.

It was first reported around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

While the crash scene has since cleared, the Department of Transportation said the backup extended 6.1 miles into Middletown. That was cut in half by 8:30 a.m.

There’s no word on a cause for the crash.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

I-91 Rocky Hill - WFSB
TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic backed up more than 6 miles following crash on I-91 north in Rocky Hill
wet roads in Wallingford
Expect a wet, potentially slick Thursday morning commute
A tanker rolled over on I-91 north in Wallingford the morning of Jan. 25.
One lane open on I-91 north in Wallingford following oil tanker rollover
A traffic alert has been issued.
I-95 south closed in East Lyme because of a collision