Traffic backed up 3 miles following crash on I-91 north in Rocky Hill

ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - Congestion of more than 6 miles was reported at one point along Interstate 91 north starting in Rocky Hill.

State police reported a minor collision in the area of exit 23. The crash was in the median and there were minor injuries.

It was first reported around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

While the crash scene has since cleared, the Department of Transportation said the backup extended 6.1 miles into Middletown. That was cut in half by 8:30 a.m.

There’s no word on a cause for the crash.

