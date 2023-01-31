Violent NYC fugitive found hiding under pile of clothes in Hartford, U.S. marshals say

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A violent fugitive wanted for a shooting that started over a parking space in New York City was found hiding in an apartment in Hartford.

U.S. marshals, with help from Hartford police, said they arrested Jason Bernard on Tuesday.

Jason Bernard was charged as a fugitive from justice. (Dept. of Justice)

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Bernard argued with a victim on Troy Avenue in New York City back on Nov. 5, 2020. The argument led to Bernard shooting the victim in the leg.

Tuesday, the Connecticut U.S. Marshal Violent Fugitive Task Force, Hartford Police Department, and NY / NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force located and apprehended Bernard. They said he hid under a pile of clothes in the basement of a home on Stone Street in Hartford.

Marshals said Bernard eluded law enforcement by changing his appearance and using fake names while on the run.

They also arrested Bernard’s childhood friend and owner of the Stone Street home, Michael Bembridge, for providing several false statements to them.

Bernard was transported to the Hartford Police Department and charged as a fugitive from Justice. He was awaiting extradition back to New York City to face attempted murder charges.

Bembridge was also brought to the Hartford Police Department and charged with hindering prosecution.

