12 wineries participate in CT Winter Wine Trail

(WFSB) – The Connecticut Wine Trail announced the 12 local wineries competing in this year’s Winter Wine Trail.

Those who participate can pick up a free passport at one of the participating wineries, the wine trail said.

Participants who check off all 12 wineries before April 2 will be eligible to win prizes.

The participating wineries are listed below:

The prizes total more than $6,000, said the wine trail.

“Passports must be submitted to one of the participating vineyards by the deadline date. Keep in mind that photocopied booklets or pages will be disqualified,” said the Connecticut Wine Trail.

Winners will then be picked in a random drawing on April 19.

The Connecticut Wine Trail said there are more than 45 prizes. The Grand Prize is a two-night stay at West 57th Street by Hilton Club in New York City. The stay is valued at over $1,000.

“The first and second prizes are Spa experiences valued at over $475 each, and the third prize, valued at $300 is a one-night stay at the Mystic Marriott. Additional prizes range from restaurant gift cards, including a chef-prepared farm-to-table dinner for eight and a 24 -piece box of chocolates from Milk House Chocolates, to shopping certificates and a bottle of wine, valued up to $30 from each participating vineyard,” said the wine trail.

For more information on the Winter Wine Trail, click here.

