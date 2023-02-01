Bristol Officer Alec Iurato receives national honor

Conn. (WFSB) - A Bristol Police officer was honored in Washington D.C. as the National Officer of the Month for December.

Officer Alec Iurato was honored for his bravery during an ambush that happened at a home in Bristol in October of 2022.

Police say he was shot in the leg but still managed to make his way around a house to a police cruiser.

Iurato only needed one shot to take out the gunman who killed his fellow officers Lieutenant Dustin DeMonte and Sergeant Alex Hamzy.

“It’s a great honor. It’s not where we would like to be, but we believe that because of what happened everybody needs to understand exactly what officers are going through throughout the nation. Any way that we can help, we’re going to do that,” says Iurato.

Bristol Police Chief Brian Gould says he felt emotional during Tuesday’s ceremony.

“It’ really hits you in the soul. It hits you in the heart,” says Gould.

This spring Dustin DeMonte and Alex Hamzy’s names will be added to the national memorial that honors fallen officers.

