Connecticut to see $2.4 million from federal grant program for road improvements

WASHINGTON DC (WFSB) – Connecticut will see a share of a historic $800 million from a federal grant program that will go toward fixing the state’s roads.

Wednesday, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced grant awards for 510 projects through the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program, and they included six grants for communities in Connecticut.

The grant program, which is part of President Joe Biden’s historic infrastructure law, provides $5 billion over five years for regional, local, and Tribal initiatives. It’s meant for redesigned roads, and better sidewalks and crosswalks, to prevent deaths and serious injuries on the nation’s roadways.

The U.S. Department of Transportation also launched a data visualization tool that shows crash hotspots that can help target needed resources.

Buttigieg said the SS4A awards fund improved safety planning for over half the nation’s population and will fundamentally change how roadway safety is addressed in communities through local and regional efforts that are comprehensive and data driven. He said the investment comes at an important junction as traffic fatalities reached a 16-year high in 2021 and preliminary data indicates will remain near those levels in 2022, even getting worse for people walking, biking, or rolling as well as incidents involving trucks. In addition, he said traffic crashes have been costly to American society. A new report showed the economic impact of traffic crashes was $340 billion in 2019.

“Every year, crashes cost tens of thousands of American lives and hundreds of billions of dollars to our economy; this is, without question, a national emergency, and it demands urgent action,” Buttigieg said. “We are proud that these grants will directly support community efforts to make roadways safer, by funding strategies that are proven to save lives.”

The department is awarding six action planning grants that total $2.4 million to help improve roadway safety in Connecticut. The applicants that will receive the awards are:

Capitol Region Council of Governments

City of New Haven

City of Torrington

Lower Connecticut River Valley Council of Governments

Northeastern Connecticut Council of Governments

Town of Westport

The full list of awards can be viewed here.

The next funding opportunity of $1.1 billion is expected to be released in April.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.