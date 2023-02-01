Fire breaks out at commercial building in Wallingford
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 6:35 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters responded to a call about a fire at a commercial building in Wallingford on Wednesday morning.
The address was 21 Toelles Rd., which is listed as AMETEK Metals.
There’s no word on injuries or a cause for the fire.
It was also unclear how much damage was done.
The fire was extinguished.
Channel 3 reached out to fire officials for more details.
