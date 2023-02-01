Hartford 2035 plan focuses on city’s future improvements

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The capital city is hearing from residents about quality-of-life issues and where there is room for improvement.

This is part of Hartford’s 2035 plan, which is a comprehensive plan on ways to improve the city and its neighborhoods.

Assessments are happening now to improve the future of the city.

Speaking with residents Wednesday, there are a lot of areas where they see room for growth, including combatting crime, focusing on economic development, housing and road safety.

The city is working with a firm based out of Hartford called FHI Studio to develop at the grassroots level, plans for what different neighborhoods want and envision in the city over the next decade.

Each neighborhood has a planning committee and work is being done on the ground to develop a vision, goals and action strategies that can be implemented.

“The goal is to hear from neighborhood residents and others the input and develop a series of action strategies and goals over the next ten years. They’ll be adopted at some point from the neighborhood renaissance zone committee. And then formally by the planning and zoning committee,” said Ken Livingston, Vice President and Director Projects and Client Services at FHI Studio.

Each neighborhood has expressed different concerns.

Eva Spence has lived in Hartford her whole life.

As much as she loves living in the capital city, she knows there are areas for growth.

“The housing can be more improved but at the same time, crime is a big issue right now. So, I hope they can improve that and let the cops do what they gotta do,” said Eva.

That sentiment is echoed by others who live in Hartford.

“Taxes are too high and we gotta get the crime down a little bit,” said Dominic Arena of Hartford.

“They need to crack down on these people speeding in the streets,” said Peter Arena, also of Hartford.

“For each neighborhood, we have a planning committee, we’ve done on the ground grassroots outreach to develop a vision and goals and action strategies that can be implemented,” said Livingston. “Each community is very different. Each neighborhood throughout Hartford is different.”

Some neighborhoods want a strong focus on economic development and safety. Others are concerned with speeding and safe roadways.

“I think you’ll find a strong focus across the city on access to quality, affordable housing, on access to greenspaces and open spaces and access to healthy food and also the elimination of blight,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

By 2035, the city of Hartford will be 400 years old. Making sure the community is part of the process is an important mission.

“You hear struggles within neighborhoods but those who are living in them take pride, there’s excitement and a want for a better future and it’s been great to engage with them,” said Livingston.

The hope is to lay out goals and then develop action strategies over the next decade.

