Increasing hostility on the court may have led to a shortage in sports officials

HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - Has been a shortage of sports officials across the nation, and in Connecticut the problem has only gotten worse since the pandemic.

While the pandemic escalated the problem, that has not been the leading reason.

Most competitive sports at every level rely on the person in the pin-striped shirt to call the shots.

The President of IAABO Michael Reaves said, “I love basketball, and I love officiating.”

Reaves loves being on the court as a basketball referee. He started off as a coach and then a fill-in referee for his now grown children.

“Next thing I know, I’m on the court asking people how I can become a certified official,” Reaves said.

While Reaves genuinely enjoys being a referee, there has been recent difficulty to fill official positions.

Reaves said, “we’re at a point now particularly in a season where normally we do one game a night, but now we’re doing two games to three games a night.”

Dan Scavone is an executive staff member of the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference who said that retirements, the pandemic, and less teachers registering to be officials caused the fast decline in sporting officials.

Scavone said, “as of February 1, we have in terms of registration 3127 officials. We’ve had as many as 4,500 to nearly 5,000; I think we can get back up there statewide

Scavone is optimistic, but Reaves said there is a new hurdle in front of officials.

“Over the past few years, things have gotten really elevated in terms of hostility towards players with fans,” Reaves said.

Reeves said some spectator’s behaviors towards coaches, players, and referees may be the leading cause to the shortage in officials.

“I think it takes a certain individual to ask themselves if they want to go out and have everybody screaming at them for every two minutes a night,” Reaves said.

Reaves believes that hostility should not be a part of a game at any level.

“I would ask the parents to recognize that these are young people trying to do their best in the sport,” Reaves said. “Remember, this is not the end all.”

Even with emotions sometimes running high, Reaves encourages people to become a referee for the love of the game and the players involved.

The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference is working on initiatives to hire as well as retain sport officials.

If you’re over 18 and interested in becoming an official, resources are available on the CIAC website.

