Local police chiefs react to Tyre Nichols video

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Fallout continues following the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee.

As protests continue across the country, Eyewitness News is hearing from police departments in Connecticut.

Police chiefs said they are outraged after seeing that video of Tyre Nichols.

In Hartford, the police chief has been meeting with community activists Tuesday.

Maintaining that trust between community and law enforcement is so important.

“Watching the way that Tyre was treated by those officers was inhumane,” said Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody.

Thody shared his thoughts after the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee.

“It was such a heightened, escalated situation from the yelling, to the profanities, to having the weapons out,” Thody said.

He added that it’s disheartening to see as his police department works to build and strengthen relationships built on trust.

“I’ve talked to my officers here and others about the lack of tactics and a lack of understanding for why this could happen,” Thody said.

Eyewitness News also spoke with Cheshire Police Chief Neil Dryfe. He’s the President of the Connecticut Police Chiefs Association.

“It’s a failing on the part of those officers on many different levels,” Dryfe said.

Dryfe emphasized the importance of de-escalation training.

“It’s one thing, you go through the police academy and you get some training, but we have to do it in our departments, year after year. And we’ve found some of the best training we can get is scenario based where you’re using role players,” said Dryfe.

Maintaining the community’s trust is an on-going mission.

“Those relationships being established is such a huge part of community policing and getting to know the community that you’re protecting and serving and more importantly letting them get to know the police officers as individuals,” Dryfe said.

An example of that is in Hartford. The police department is working to a launch a Citizens Police Academy where members of the public can learn more about the work officers do.

The hope is to have that launch in March.

