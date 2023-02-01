Man found in New Haven road with head wound dies at hospital

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man died at a hospital after he was found with a head wound on a road in New Haven.

Police said they responded to Sherman Parkway near West Division Street around 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

They said a passerby reported a male on the ground bleeding from his head.

Officers found the male in the middle of the roadway near the double yellow line. They described him as unconscious and suffering from significant injuries. An ambulance rushed the man to Yale-New Haven Hospital. There, he was pronounced dead.

Officers could not locate an involved vehicle or any witnesses to what happened.

They said there may be video surveillance on a home in the area, but no one answered a knock on the door due to the late hour.

The identity of the pedestrian remains unknown. The man was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

Investigators said they will continue to search for witnesses and video surveillance. The investigation is expected to take some time.

Anyone who saw the incident or who may have information valuable to investigators was urged to contact police at 203-946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.