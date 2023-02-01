Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Man found in New Haven road with head wound dies at hospital

New Haven Police Generic
New Haven Police Generic(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man died at a hospital after he was found with a head wound on a road in New Haven.

Police said they responded to Sherman Parkway near West Division Street around 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

They said a passerby reported a male on the ground bleeding from his head.

Officers found the male in the middle of the roadway near the double yellow line. They described him as unconscious and suffering from significant injuries.  An ambulance rushed the man to Yale-New Haven Hospital. There, he was pronounced dead.

Officers could not locate an involved vehicle or any witnesses to what happened.

They said there may be video surveillance on a home in the area, but no one answered a knock on the door due to the late hour.

The identity of the pedestrian remains unknown. The man was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

Investigators said they will continue to search for witnesses and video surveillance. The investigation is expected to take some time.

Anyone who saw the incident or who may have information valuable to investigators was urged to contact police at 203-946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A man and a women died in a shooting that happened at a home on Reservoir Street in Bethel the...
Man, woman found shot in Bethel home
arctic air - WFSB
Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* for a dangerous combination of cold & wind later this week!
James Eschert was arrested on Jan. 24, 2022.
Criminal cases against 4 former Plymouth schools employees dismissed
New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart announced that she's running for reelection.
New Britain’s mayor seeks a sixth term